Watch CBS News
Local News

Baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. 

The baby, which was found in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. 

thumbnail-image0-6.jpg
BPD

Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 2:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.