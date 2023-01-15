B&O Railroad Museum conducts special event ahead of MLK Jr. Day

BALTIMORE - As the national prepares to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the B&O Railroad Museum held a special event on Sunday.

The museum had a special day of train rides, educational activities for children and a special tour of the new exhibit "The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad.

Officials at the museum told WJZ how railroads and Martin Luther King Jr. are connected.

"It was the same Freedom Seekers who helped sabotage the railroads and helped the union win the forces, so it's every step of the way," an official said.