2 charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking after Randallstown shooting

Two men were arrested and charged with armed carjacking and attempted murder after a shooting in Baltimore County last month, according to police.

Cordell Jefferson, 19, and Garrin Davis, 20, are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed carjacking. They are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police responded around 5:20 p.m. July 20 to the area of Downey Dale Drive and Church Lane in Randallstown, where a person had been shot.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting inside his vehicle when two people approached, entered the vehicle, and attempted to force him out. During a struggle, the victim was shot, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.