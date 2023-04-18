Attempted kidnapping of teen girl under investigation in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- An attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl is under investigation in Frederick County, Maryland State Police said.

The victim's mother reported the incident around 5 p.m. Monday, police said. They reported that the girl was walking along Knoxville Road in Brunswick when a small black van stopped and the driver asked her if she wanted a ride home.

The girl accepted the ride, which is when the driver allegedly began making sexually explicit comments and attempted to lock the doors of the van.

The girl was able to escape and run home, while the driver continued toward Brunswick, police said.

The driver was described as a white man around 50 years old with a pale complexion and a possible speech impediment. He is 5'7"- 5'9" with a medium to heavy frame, and is bald with brown eyes, a mustache and a mole on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.