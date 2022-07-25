At least 5 injured in Baltimore County crash, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash that injured multiple people Monday morning in Woodstock, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Officials tweeted at 10 a.m. that crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at Old Court Road and Granite Road. At least five people are injured, officials said.
The extent of the injuries is unknown. Officials said to expect delays in the area.
