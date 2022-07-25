Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 5 injured in Baltimore County crash, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash that injured multiple people Monday morning in Woodstock, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

Officials tweeted at 10 a.m. that crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at Old Court Road and Granite Road. At least five people are injured, officials said. 

The extent of the injuries is unknown. Officials said to expect delays in the area. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 10:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.