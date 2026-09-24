At least 25 evacuated after Amtrak train fire in Baltimore County; 2 with minor injuries
At least 25 passengers were evacuated, and at least two people were treated for minor injuries after an Amtrak train car caught fire Thursday in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said the train is stationary, and traffic in the area of Canberra Drive and Waterview Way in Essex has been stopped.
Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing the fire.
No other information was immediately available.