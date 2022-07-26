1 hospitalized in Havre de Grace crash, authorities say

BALTIMORE -- One person was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace.

The crash, which was reported about 9 a.m. by the Susquehanna Hose Company, happened near the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Old Post Road.

One patient was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries, the fire department said. Another patient was checked out at the scene and released.

Additional details about how the crash unfolded were not immediately clear Tuesday.