Day two of Artscape cancelled due to severe weather conditions

BALTIMORE -- Artscape day two has been canceled due to severe weather conditions, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced Saturday evening.

All attendees are urged to take cover and shelter in place for the duration of the storm.

"Due to the presence of severally adverse weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution for attendances, performers and the staff who make Artscape possible, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts has regrettably had to make the decision to cancel tonight's performances on all stages," BOPA said.

This is the second year in a row that weather has prompted the festival to be canceled.

Artscape normally is a rain-or-shine event however possible flooding and severe thunderstorms call for dangerous conditions in which public safety becomes a number one priority.

BOPA is monitoring weather closely for Sunday as it is the last day of the three-day festival.