Artscape 2024: Baltimore City road closures and parking modifications. Here's what to know.

BALTIMORE – With Artscape kicking off this Friday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers to be aware of road closures and parking restrictions.

Modifications take effect in Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill, and Charles North and Station North Arts District on Monday at 7 a.m. Travelers are encouraged to download the Waze app for live detour navigation.

Once the road closures are implemented, motorists will be rerouted to alternate routes as directed by the Baltimore City Police (BPD), Transportation Enforcement Officers (TEOs), signs, and electronic message boards. According to DOT, travelers should also pay close attention to posted parking restrictions throughout the duration of the week.

The Baltimore City of Transportation has provided the map above to show which roads will be closed from Monday, July 29, until Tuesday, August 6. Baltimore City Department of Transportation

Artscape is America's largest free festival, showcasing Charm City since 1982. According to Artscape, the festival originally began as an Arts Fair, marketing Baltimore as a cultural hub to draw community support and stimulate economic development and investment in the area.

After the event ends, some road closures will remain in place until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Roads will be reopened as soon as possible after all event-related materials and equipment are safely cleared from the streets.

Residents, students, and visitors are encouraged to plan for road closures using the alternate routes below. Also, be prepared for additional travel time leading up to and during the event.

The following road closures will be implemented:

Road closures from Monday, July 29th at 7:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 4:00 p.m

• Mt. Royal Avenue between W. North Avenue and St. Paul Street (Note: Access to Mt. Royal Avenue at the I-83 Exit Ramp to Mt. Royal will be closed)

• Cathedral Street between W. Biddle Street and Mt. Royal Avenue

• Dolphin Street between Howard Street and Mt. Royal Avenue

• W. Preston Street between Cathedral and N. Howard Streets

• W. Oliver Street between Mt. Royal and Maryland Avenues (access to the Fitzgerald Garage and UB Lot will be maintained)

• W. Lanvale Street between Mt. Royal Avenue and Rutter Street

• W. Lafayette Street between Mt. Royal Avenue and Rutter Street

• W. Preston Street between Maryland Avenue and Cathedral Street (access to Garage and Artscape permit parking will be maintained)

• McMechen, Malster, and Dickson Streets will be closed behind the MICA Bunting Center and Fox Building

Road closures from Wednesday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, August 5, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

• N. Charles Street between W. Preston Street and North Avenue (Ramp to I-83 closes at this time, and local access between Biddle and Preston Streets will be maintained)

• Lanvale Street between Maryland Avenue and Lovegrove Street (access to AMTRAK parking at St. Paul Street will be maintained)

• Lafayette Avenue between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue (access to gas station and Schuler School will be maintained)

• N. Charles Street between North Avenue and W. 21st Street

• W. 20th Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street

• North Side Parking/Curb Lanes on North Avenue from N. Howard to St. Paul Streets

• South Side Parking/Curb Lanes on North Avenue from Maryland Avenue to N. Charles Street

Road closures from Friday, August 2nd at 9:00 a.m. to Monday, August 5, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

• Falls Road from W. Lafayette to Maryland Avenues

• Southbound Jones Falls Expressway ramp to Maryland Avenue

• A temporary traffic pattern will be installed along Maryland Avenue from Oliver Street to North Avenue – vehicles will only be able to turn NORTH onto Maryland Avenue at Oliver Street. Local access to the Fitzgerald Garage will be maintained, and Fitzgerald residents and UB students will be able to turn right onto Maryland Avenue at Oliver Street.

• Northbound Maryland Avenue traffic MUST TURN RIGHT AT NORTH AVENUE

• The intersection of Mt. Royal and Maryland Avenues will remain closed until Monday at 6:00 a.m. Throughout the event, North Avenue will remain OPEN to through traffic.

Special Traffic Pattern along Maryland Avenue for Sunday morning church services:

On Sunday, August 4th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Maryland Avenue will be converted to a two-way traffic pattern from Preston Street to Mt. Royal Avenue for morning church services. Congregation members trying to access the church should follow St. Paul Street to Preston Street, then turn right going the opposite way onto Maryland Avenue to the parking lot.

The Charm City Circulator is also available for those who'd prefer to ride the shuttle

Charm City Circulator (CCC) patrons should be aware that CCC bus operations along the Purple Route will be modified starting next week in preparation for Artscape. On Monday, July 29, 2024, Purple Route modifications will be in effect through Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with normal operations resuming on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Patrons riding the CCC may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. Additional information can be found on the CCC website.

To learn more about Artscape's history and this year's festivities visit their website.