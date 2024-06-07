Artscape returns this August for its 40th year

BALTIMORE -- Come the first weekend in August, Artscape is going to fill the streets in Midtown, Bolton Hill and Station North.

In its 40th year, it's dubbed as a celebration of the Charm City's art scene and attracts big headliners to the stage.

Earlier at city hall, it was announced that the queen of percussion herself, Sheila E, will be one of the headliners this year.

"The goal is to continue to elevate Baltimore as a beacon for arts, culture and creative innovation nationwide. Partnership with stakeholder communities is valuable," Rachel Graham, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, said.

This is Rachel Graham's first go with Artscape, who was named BOPA's CEO in February.

At city hall on Friday with Mayor Brandon Scott they announced Sheila E will be hitting the main stage along with The Original Wailers.

Another headliner will be announced soon, joining dozens of other acts.

"This year we're adding something called The Get Down, which is a series of after-hours programming that's gonna be hosted by venues throughout the Artscape footprint. That will take our total acts to about 60," Graham said.

Last year, tropical storm Ophelia forced a day of festivities to be cancelled.

There was also some concern about many events happening during the same weekend and in the area of Artscape.

This year, the mayor says to at least expect a hot weekend and that logistics should not be a big problem, they're prepared.

Thanks in part to the city having its fair share of weekends jammed with events in the last year.

"We had Megan Thee Stallion and Orioles at the same time and guess what, both of them went off without a hitch because that's what we want. We know that in recent history, Baltimore hasn't had that because we didn't have the acts that wanted to come to the city," Mayor Scott said.

More details and specifics regarding Artscape can be found here.