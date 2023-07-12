Arrest made after Inner Harbor stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed overnight at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street for a reported aggravated assault, police said. There, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported by medics to an area hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately available.

Investigators said the stabbing was the result of a fight on the 400 block of Light Street.

Police did not release any identifying information about the suspect in custody.

Central District Detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation, police said.