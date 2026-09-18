Arrest made in 2003 cold case murder of Frederick County man

Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced that they solved a decades-old murder case during a press conference on Friday.

According to officials, 46-year-old Tavon Jamar Willis of Frederick has been charged with the 2003 murder of Joshua Wayne Crawford.

Police say Crawford was "brutally murdered" inside his Frederick County apartment complex, Exeter Court, on July 2, 2003. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of his death to be asphyxia and sharp and blunt force injuries.

Crawford would have been turning 21 years old on the day he was found killed.

Police say the case has remained open for the past 23 years as investigators pursued "countless leads and tips" to identify a potential suspect.

"I recognize that this has been a horrific and very frustrating 23-year ordeal for Joshua's family and friends," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. "The Sheriff's Office recognizes that today's arrest cannot erase the loss experienced by Joshua's family but hopes the development may provide a measure of closure after more than two decades."

The arrest came after sheriffs said they made a significant discovery in the investigation.

Case remains open

Willis has been transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is charged with the following:

First-Degree Murder (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder (Misdemeanor)

Armed Robbery (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (Misdemeanor)

Robbery (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Misdemeanor)

First-Degree Burglary – Intent to Commit Theft (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Burglary – Intent to Commit Theft (Misdemeanor)

First-Degree Burglary – Intent to Commit a Crime of Violence (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Burglary – Intent to Commit a Crime of Violence (Misdemeanor)

Third-Degree Burglary (Felony)

Conspiracy to Commit Third-Degree Burglary (Misdemeanor)

False Imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Conspiracy to Commit False Imprisonment (Misdemeanor)

Police say the case remains open as detectives continue to search for additional tips.

Anyone with information related to Willis or this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046 or submit a tip through the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.