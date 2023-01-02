Archdiocese of Baltimore to hold special mass for late Pope Benedict XVI

BALTIMORE -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore is set to hold a special Mass for the Deceased on Wednesday in remembrance of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

The mass will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in North Baltimore.

"Pope Benedict was a man of deep faith and keen intellect who placed his considerable gifts at the service of Christ and his bride the Church," said Baltimore Archbishop William Lori in a statement. "Early in his priesthood, this took the form of scholarship and teaching. We are grateful for his contribution to the great work of the Second Vatican Council."

The former pope served for eight years before he shocked the world by stepping down from the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013.

Benedict had been in failing health and his successor, Pope Francis, said Wednesday that Benedict was "very sick" and asked the faithful to pray for him.