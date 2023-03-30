Archbishop of Baltimore sends well wishes, prayers to hospitalized Pope Francis

BALTIMORE - The Catholic world is sending thoughts and prayers to hospitalized Pop Francis, who was admitted with a respiratory infection.

The Vatican said late Wednesday that the pope had checked into Rome's Gemelli hospital complaining of difficulty breathing, and that the 86-year-old pontiff would need a few days of treatment at the facility. He does not have COVID-19, according to the Vatican.

The Vatican on Thursday said Pope Francis is "gradually improving" after "resting well" overnight.

William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, shared a statement with WJZ.

"Today, I am extending a special request to the faithful of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and beyond to join me in prayer for our Holy Father, Pope Francis during his hospitalization for a respiratory infection. Pope Francis often speaks about the power of prayer and time and time again he has entrusted himself to our prayers. Let us once again pray for him during this time of need. We pray for a quick and full recovery and walk with him to overcome this health issue. Please join me in saying Pope Francis' own prayer to Our Lady, Health of the Sick,

O Mary,

You shine continuously on our journey

as a sign of salvation and hope.

We entrust ourselves to you, Health of the Sick,

who, at the foot of the cross,

were united with Jesus' suffering,

and persevered in your faith.

"Protectress of the Roman people",

you know our needs,and we know that you will provide,

so that, as at Cana in Galilee,joy and celebration may return

after this time of trial.

Help us, Mother of Divine Love,

to conform ourselves to the will of the Father

and to do what Jesus tells us.

For he took upon himself our suffering,

and burdened himself with our sorrows to bring us, through the cross,

to the joy of the Resurrection.

Amen."