Application for broadband access opens for Marylanders in need

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications are open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state's investment in broadband and address the digital divide.

Through the program, $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.

"The State of Maryland is well on track to ensure every Marylander has access to broadband through the transformative Connect Maryland initiative," Governor Hogan said. "As a result of our efforts to date, broadband is now available to well over 95% of Marylanders, this next round of funding will allow critical infrastructure to be built that simply would not be possible without this initiative."

The Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program provides between $1 million and $10 million to local jurisdictions or their Internet Service Provider partners to construct new broadband networks to service unserved households. The program requires matching funds.

Applications for the grant funding open Thursday.

Created by an executive order in 2017, the Office of Rural Broadband, housed in the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, was established to expand broadband capabilities statewide in underserved, rural areas of Maryland.

Recognizing that there are different needs beyond rural areas and that different solutions may be needed, it was re-codified as the Office of Statewide Broadband in 2021, to ensure that all Maryland households that want broadband have access to it.

For more information about the Office of Statewide Broadband or to apply for a grant, visit: https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Broadband/.