AppleFest returns to Baltimore's Union Collective this weekend

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - A family-friendly celebration of all things apple returns to the Union Collective in Baltimore this weekend.

AppleFest will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We are so excited. We are putting our best apple foot forward at the Union Collective," said David Alima, from The Charmery.

There will be apple ice cream at The Charmery, apple cocktails at Baltimore Spirits Co, farm-fresh apples from Hungry Harvest at Union Craft Brewing's Beer Garden and Fall crafts and glitter tattoos at The Charmery Ice Cream Factory.

Plus, there will be live music performances from DJ Heady Brah (1-3 p.m. at Union Beer Garden) and Nate Yielding (3-5 p.m. at The Union Collective).

There will be much more apple-themed foods and apple-inspired specials.

For more information, visit this website.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 11:07 AM

