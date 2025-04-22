Anne Arundel County volunteers take part in hands-on conservation on Earth Day

Anne Arundel County volunteers supported environmental protection by getting their hands dirty and feet wet on Earth Day.

On Tuesday, volunteers rolled up their sleeves along the Rhode River to plant trees, pull invasive plants, and gett an up-close look at the aquatic creatures that live in Maryland's waterways.

How did the volunteers help the environment?

Along the banks of the Rhode River, the Arundel Rivers Federation teamed up with volunteers from the Realterm Corporate Giving Program for a day of hands-on conservation.

"We all live and work in the Annapolis area, so it's been helpful to be able to support the watersheds where we live," said Bobbie Paquin, the CFO of Realterm.

Volunteers planted 200 native plants – 110 trees and 90 herbaceous – to help stabilize the shoreline, reduce erosion, and create vital habitats for wildlife at the YMCA's Camp Letts in Edgewater.

"We take environmental stewardship very seriously here, and that's why the partnership with the Arundel Rivers Federation has been so beneficial for not just us at the YMCA but all of the campers and the youth that we serve during those months," said Philip Barbash, the vice president of Camping and Retreat Center Services for the YMCA,

They also removed invasive species like English ivy, which is harmful to trees and other native plants.

Arundel Rivers Federation Executive Director Matthew Johnston says one of the best things we can do for the watershed is to keep the forests that we have and replant new forests.

"Those forests intercept the rainwater so the rainwater doesn't hit the ground and scour out the sediment and take all the nutrients with it into our rivers and the Chesapeake Bay," Johnston said.

Johnston says planting only native plants and removing invasive species are things anyone can do on their own to help the environment. He also challenges people to forego the fertilizer this spring to help reduce nutrient pollution in our watershed.

A close-up view of the wildlife

Volunteers also got a close-up look at the aquatic life, including a needlefish, related to the seahorse.

"It's great to see the habitat that we're protecting here at Camp Letts," Johnston said.

Johnston says there are so many ways to give back to the environment.

"Volunteer for a local watershed group, volunteer for a litter pick up this spring," Johnston said.

Johnston says it's up to all of us to take action.

"I wake up every morning and remind myself of Robert Swan, the British explorer's quote," Johnston said. "He said, 'The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it."