Anne Arundel responders urge water safety with heat rising over holiday weekend

Fourth of July weekend will bring thousands of people to Maryland's Chesapeake Bay.

CBS News Baltimore reporter Caroline Foreback rode along with the Anne Arundel County fire boat crew to see how they are preparing for the holiday weekend and how to prevent a fun day from turning into an emergency.

What to know about extreme heat on the water

Anne Arundel County firefighters are preparing for a busy few days on the water, with the holiday weekend temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees.

"If someone is having a heat-related emergency or any medical emergency on the water and they can't get in, our fire boat will respond to them," said Lt. Matthew Marsiglia, with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Firefighters say the extreme heat can be just as dangerous as the water itself. They recommend bringing plenty of water, ice, and cold towels to help keep cool, while knowing the warning signs of heat exhaustion.

"Heat exhaustion can happen very quickly," Marsiglia said. "Some of the first signs, obviously, you're going to be sweating, but then you might stop sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, fatigue, confusion. Those are all signs that you're having a heat-related emergency."

Firefighters also suggest trying to get out on the water in the morning or evening to avoid too much sun exposure during peak hours.

Holiday boat safety

Firefighters say that before heading out on the water, boating safety starts at the dock.

"Doing all your pre-trip checks, making sure you've got the right fuel, the right safety equipment, fire extinguishers, Coast Guard-approved life vests, and VHF radios are working," Marsiglia said. "All those things that you need to make sure you have a good day on the water."

They also urge boaters to stay sober, watch for swimmers and other vessels, and keep an eye on the forecast, since storms can move in quickly.

"When alcohol and boating are together, they don't mix," Marsiglia said. "We see a lot of poor outcomes when that happens."