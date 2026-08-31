Anne Arundel County police sergeant charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant has been charged in connection with the alleged rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

James Shoults, 59, of Severna Park, was arrested Monday by Maryland State Police. He is facing charges of felony second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault and other related offenses.

Investigators said the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl occurred at Shoults' home on Jan. 10, 2026. State police began investigating in early July after the girl's mother reported the alleged sexual assault on June 30.

Anne Arundel County Police said Shoults has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

"These are serious and disturbing allegations that, if true, are wholly inconsistent with the exemplary standards we expect from our police officers who are the keepers of public trust," Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad said.

According to charging documents, Shoults and the girl went out to eat, watched a game near Annapolis Mall and then went shopping. Shoults allegedly gave the girl alcoholic drinks in the car on the way to his home and continued giving her drinks after they arrived.

The girl told police Shoults was being "really pushy" about wanting her to drink and kept making her drinks. She said she did not feel drunk but experienced a different sensation, describing it as "sitting still and feeling like the door was moving closer and then further away."

According to the documents, the girl became sick and took a shower. Shoults then gave her a pair of his pajama pants.

The girl told police that Shoults lay on the bed with her even after she said no. She said she felt "frozen in time" and "paralyzed" as he moved closer to her and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Police executed a search warrant at Shoults' home on July 20 and seized three cell phones and other electronic devices, according to charging documents.

Shoults confirmed to investigators that he gave the girl alcohol and that she became sick, according to the documents.

After searching the home, detectives requested an arrest warrant, saying digital evidence they gathered supported the timeline and details provided during the girl's forensic interview.

Anyone with information about the alleged abuse is asked to contact Senior Trooper Dustin Pope at dustin.pope@maryland.gov.