Anne Arundel County welcomed more than 7.2 million tourists in 2024

Anne Arundel County welcomed more than 7.2 million visitors in 2024, generating $4.3 billion in economic impact, according to the 2024 Tourism Economic Impact Report released by Tourism Economics.

The county accounted for more than 20% of Maryland's total tourism economic impact. Tourism supported 27,258 jobs in the county, representing 10% of all employment.

Visitor spending increased 5.6% from 2023, while the number of visitors grew 4.7% over the previous year.

"Tourism is not just a driver of economic growth; it's a cornerstone of community vitality," Kristen Pironis, CEO of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County said. "The dollars spent by visitors ripple through every corner of our economy, supporting local jobs, small businesses, and public services."

How much did visitors spend?

Visitor spending generated $863.3 million in tax revenue, including $460.4 million in state and local taxes.

Transportation accounted for the largest share of visitor spending at $2.48 billion, representing 57% of the total. Food and beverage spending totaled $625.6 million, or 14%.

Lodging expenses reached $480 million, while recreation spending hit $430.1 million. Retail purchases accounted for $335.6 million.

Tourism supported Maryland jobs

Tourism supported more than 27,000 jobs in 2024, including over 19,000 direct positions in lodging, restaurants, retail and entertainment.

Still, employment in the county remains below pre-pandemic levels. The county had 21,974 direct tourism jobs and 31,463 total tourism jobs in 2019.

Pironis said the 2024 numbers reflect a strong rebound after several challenging years.

"While we remain mindful of the evolving landscape, we're encouraged by this momentum and committed to sustaining thoughtful, long-term economic impact," she said.