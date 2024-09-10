Anne Arundel County to join other districts in move to encrypt radio transmissions

ANNE ARUNDEL - The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced they are moving to encrypted radio transmissions beginning October 1st.

The decision is apart of a system-wide upgrade that is said to enhance security and protect the private information of community members.

Public safety radio systems nationwide have been upgrading to the "P25 Standard."

Encryption is a standardized nationwide technology that protects the privacy and security of public safety digital radio network communications.

This helps protect identifiable information such as names, social security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, medical or mental health information.

The announcement also cited the upgrade will protect against the prevailing issue of identity theft in the region.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department states they will continue to promote transparency and will continue to utilize multiple different systems for communicating validated, timely and accurate information to the public and to the media.

This includes the following:

• Social media platforms: Facebook, X, and Instagram

• Emergency and public safety notifications via "Alert Anne Arundel"

• Distribution of daily media releases related to significant incidents and department information

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says they remain committed to both providing information to the community and safeguarding private information that could compromise community members.