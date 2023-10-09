Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel County substitute teacher arrested after gun found in backpack

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- A substitute teacher at Glen Burnie High School was arrested Monday after a handgun was found in his backpack on school property, according to police.

Police said that on October 6 at around 2:15 p.m., a school resource officer was notified by administrators that a backpack containing a handgun was found unattended in a classroom. 

The backpack was secured and taken to an administrative office, where a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was found.

School administrators and resource officers were able to identity the owner of the backpack as 45-year-old Derric Simms, an AACPS substitute teacher.

Simms was taken into custody and charged. 

