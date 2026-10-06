Students in Anne Arundel County experience judicial system through "Schools in the Court" program

High school students in Anne Arundel County are getting the opportunity to experience some of the realities of the judicial system through the district's "Schools in the Court" program.

The project is a collaboration between Anne Arundel County Schools and the Anne Arundel County District Court in Annapolis. It gives high school students across the county a chance to learn how the justice system works, while also educating them about ways to avoid risky behavior.

The program "brings high school students from around Anne Arundel County to court to learn firsthand about the consequences of making bad decisions," said a news release from District Court of Maryland. It focuses on helping students recognize "real choices that have had real consequences for people living in the same communities as the students."

The program also allows students to meet important people in the court system including police officers, Maryland State Police K-9 units, ER nurses, public defenders, State's Attorneys, bailiffs and judges, the court said.

Students sit in on criminal proceedings and hear from people "who have experienced personal and life-changing effects of poor choices," the news release said.

"We want them to get an understanding of how the court system works, but we especially want them to understand how making wrong choices about things such as speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, drug use and other crimes can deeply and adversely affect their lives," said Judge Shaem C.P. Spencer.

After the program, students can go beyond the courts with the "Students-in-Court: Better Choices-Better Tomorrow" contest. This allows students to "create and submit public service announcements that reflect their experience and empower other students to understand the power of making the correct choice," the court said.

The winning student receives a cash prize and a chance to go behind the scenes of the courtroom.

To learn more about "Schools in the Court" and other educational programs offered in Anne Arundel County, visit state.md.us/district/schools_in_court.