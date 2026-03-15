Anne Arundel County schools to close 2 hours early Monday for possible severe storms
Anne Arundel County Schools will close two hours early on Monday, March 16, due to potentially severe weather throughout the state.
A school spokesperson said there will be no afternoon half-day ECSE programs, no afternoon CAT Center programs, and no JROTC programs. There will also be no school field trips.
School officials say students will be transported home on normal routes at dismissal times that are two hours earlier than normal.