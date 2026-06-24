Judge pauses Anne Arundel County school redistricting plan

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge temporarily halted the school system's Phase 2 redistricting plan for Crofton schools.

The pause will remain in place as the court reviews whether the Maryland State Board of Education acted improperly when it dismissed a parent's appeal.

The ruling marks the latest development in a months-long dispute over the redistricting plan, which would send hundreds of Crofton students to Arundel Middle School and Arundel High School beginning this fall.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Challenging the redistricting effort

The parent group, One Crofton, was formed to challenge the Anne Arundel County Board of Education's decision. The nonprofit appealed the redistricting plan to the Maryland State Board of Education, which dismissed the appeal in February.

This week, a circuit court judge granted a temporary stay, preventing student reassignments while the court considers whether the state board erred in dismissing the appeal.

WJZ previously spoke with One Crofton President Michael Chittendon in December 2025 about the group's concerns.

"We truly believe that the decision that the board has made isn't what's best for our kids or for other kids in the school system," Chittendon said at the time.

Chittendon also said the redistricting plan was especially difficult for his son.

"For him, it's been very real and very painful. He's very upset, he's losing almost all of his friends," Chittendon told WJZ in December 2025.

In a statement to WJZ, One Crofton said it is encouraged by the court's decision and believes it allows the group's concerns to receive further review.

The court has not yet scheduled the next hearing in the case.

One Crofton shared the following statement:

"One Crofton is pleased that the court has granted temporary relief that preserves the status quo while our appeal moves forward. This decision ensures that the issues raised in our appeal can be fully and fairly considered before irreversible changes are implemented.

Our goal has always been to have a meaningful opportunity for review of the concerns we have raised regarding the AACPS Phase 2 redistricting process and the underlying enrollment projections. We appreciate that the court's order maintains a path for that review to occur.

While this is only an initial step and the appeal remains to be decided, we are grateful that families will have the opportunity to be heard before any permanent changes take effect."