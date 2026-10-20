Bank scam in Anne Arundel County has victims withdraw funds, then pick the money up at homes, police say

Anne Arundel County police have warned residents about a phone scheme in which scammers persuade people to withdraw money from their bank accounts and then use rideshare services to come and pick the money up from the victims' homes.

The scammers, who sometimes pose as employees from a bank's fraud department, use high pressure tactics to instruct their victims to withdraw money from their accounts, said a statement from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The victims are told that someone has tried to gain access to their debit card and bank accounts.

Some victims told police that the phone number on the caller ID used by the scammers matched the number on their personal debit card.

How to avoid scams

Police say there are a few steps community members can take to avoid phone scams.

Follow the Golden Rule. Bank institutions will never ask for immediate payment over the phone or in-person. They will also never ask you to move money to another account to protect it.

Demands for immediate payment

Police warn that a demand for urgency in payment could be a red flag, especially through untraceable methods such as gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

High preassure threats

Scammers may threaten victims with immediate arrest if they hang up.

Secrecy

Scammers will tell victims not to talk to family, friends, or even their bank.

The "stay on the line" tactic

Victims are kept on the phone for long periods of time so they can't hang up and call for help.

Stop. Breathe. Don't Panic

Scammers want victims to act emotionally. Taking 10 seconds to pause before reacting can make a difference.

Resist the Pressure

If it is legitimate, it will rarely if ever require a fast decision.

Take notes and hang up

Write down the caller's name and why they claimed to call. Then, end the call.

Get help

Call someone you trust to get the answers you need.

Keep your information private

Never give out your social security number, bank information, or passwords to anyone over the phone.

Report the incident

If you are a victim of a scam or an attempted scam, report it promptly to the police and your bank.