Anne Arundel County government reports phone outage, says 911 still available

The Anne Arundel County government reported a widespread telephone outage on Monday, but said its 911 service remains available.

The county said in a statement posted on its X page that it was "experiencing general countywide telephone service disruptions affecting both incoming and outgoing landline calls."

Officials said technology workers were working with the county's service provider to identify and resolve the issue.

"Emergency 911 services remain fully operational," the statement said. "The Anne Arundel County Police Department non-emergency line at 410-222-8610 is functioning and available. Callers trying to reach other county offices or non-emergency lines may receive a busy or fast-busy signal."

The county urged affected residents to monitor this page for further updates.