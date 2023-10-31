Anne Arundel County NAACP president pressured to resign by some members

BALTIMORE - The president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP, Rickey Nelson Jones, is facing pressure from some of his members to resign.

"We believe that he's causing current damage," Anne Arundel County NAACP member Marguerite Morris said. "He's caused previous damage, allegedly. Then there's future damage to the individuals in our community with his leadership."

Marguerite Morris is one of about 20 members who sent a complaint to the national branch of the NAACP asking them to remove Jones, accusing him of allegedly making homophobic and sexist comments.

According to Morris, Jones became president earlier this year after running unopposed.

WJZ has learned Jones is also an attorney and a pastor at a church he runs in Columbia.

Morris said Jones makes some of these alleged comments during sermons and in two books he's published.

WJZ is choosing not to air the comments because they may be offensive to viewers.

"I know that individuals may say, well, he wrote these books a while ago, but we have videos, multiple videos -- that he's this is what he preaches, and it's his own beliefs, and it's fine," Morris said. "But, we don't believe that as president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in his position, that that's appropriate."

Jones sent WJZ a statement denying the allegations, writing in part:

"I have relatives who entered the homosexual community, and I love them from head-to-toe," Jones said. "As a man who has been married to the same African-American Woman for 37 years (as of 2023) and a Pastor of a traditional Baptist Church, I do not agree with the homosexual lifestyle. That does not equate to hatred against homosexuals."

When addressing the allegations of sexism, Jones wrote:

"This is a false accusation that is often lodged against masculine, independent thinking, men by some women who cannot "get their way" with him."

WJZ reached out to the national branch of the NAACP about the complaint filed, we are waiting for a response back.