Advisory for high bacteria levels at 3 Anne Arundel County beaches

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is advising people to stay out of the water at three Maryland community beaches after testing found elevated levels of enterococci bacteria.

Health advisories were issued for Bayside Beach, Upper Magothy Beach, and Carrollton Manor after routine water quality testing showed bacteria levels unsafe for water contact.

The Department of Health tests a number of beaches every Monday during the summer. Officials said the latest test results came back on Wednesday, showing bacteria levels that exceed what is considered safe for recreational water activities.

On Thursday, officials issued another health advisory for Carrollton Manor.

"We recommend that no one come in contact with the water, so that would be including swimming, water skiing, jet skiing…anything where you could ingest the water or come in contact with the water," said Don Curtian, director of environmental health for Anne Arundel County.

Avoiding bacteria in natural bodies of water

While the advisories apply specifically to Bayside Beach and Upper Magothy Beach, health officials say the risks are a good reminder for anyone heading out on the water this summer.

"If you ingest this, there's a good chance that you will end up with a gastrointestinal issue with either diarrhea or vomiting," Curtian said.

Curtian said people should never swim in natural bodies of water with an open cut or wound.

"This bacteria can now enter your bloodstream, which could lead to something extremely serious in the marine waters, which could be vibrio," he said.

Health officials also recommend waiting at least 48 hours after a heavy rainfall before swimming.

"Storm water washes everything that could be on land into the waterway," Curtian said.

If someone does come into contact with contaminated water, Curtian said they should immediately wash with hot water and soap.

Officials say fishing and crabbing can continue as long as people wear gloves when handling their catch and cook seafood thoroughly before eating it.

The Department of Health expects to test the water again on Monday. Officials recommend checking the department's website and social media pages for updates on water quality advisories before heading out on the water.