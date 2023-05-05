Odenton man dead after car crashed into trees, police say

BALTIMORE — An Odenton man died after a car crash Friday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Around 2 a.m. on May 5, police said they responded to the area of Waugh Chapel Road near Haymeadow Court for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was heading westbound on Waugh Chapel Road approaching Haymeadow Court when the vehicle left the right side of the road and struck several trees.

Investigators do not know what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

The driver and only occupant of the car, 21-year-old Collin Acklin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.