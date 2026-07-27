Anne Arundel County man accused of threatening girlfriend, setting their home on fire

An Anne Arundel County man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend before setting their home on fire while she and her pets were still inside.

Carmelo Sam Latorre, 64, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, assault, and reckless endangerment in connection with the Tuesday night fire at a home on Aster Drive in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Latorre was arrested on Saturday, July 25, and is being held without bond.

Girlfriend reportedly threatened to eat her dead son's ashes

According to charging documents, Latorre's girlfriend told investigators he came home intoxicated and began threatening her while breaking items throughout the house. She told police he threw dog feces at her and threatened to make her eat her dead son's ashes.

The woman recorded part of the confrontation on her cellphone, according to charging documents. In the recording, investigators say Latorre can be heard saying, "I'm getting out of here. I'm going to burn it down to the ground," and, "You're going to die in this house."

According to charging documents, Latorre's girlfriend told investigators he came home intoxicated and began threatening her while breaking items throughout the house. She told police he threw dog feces at her and threatened to make her eat her dead son's ashes. CBS News Baltimore

Investigators allege Latorre then ignited a fire using the gas stove in the kitchen before leaving the home, leaving his girlfriend and her pets inside.

The woman escaped the house and called 911 moments after the fire was ignited.

Neighbors react to alleged arson

Bienvenue, a neighbor, said he noticed fire crews responding to the home around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I saw a lot of flames coming from my neighbor's house on the top of the roof," he said.

He said he was shocked to learn days later that his neighbor had been arrested.

"Really surprised and so sad that it happened like that," Bienvenue said.

He said he was relieved that the woman escaped safely and that the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

"It's really sad to know that this person, I think, was being selfish because my house could have also caught on fire and a lot of people would have suffered from that type of act," he said.