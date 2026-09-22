Anne Arundel County food truck owners push back against proposed operating limits

Food truck owners are pushing back against proposed zoning changes in Anne Arundel County, saying restrictions on when and where they can operate could hurt their businesses.

The restrictions are part of Bill 61-26, a sweeping update of the county's zoning code.

Food truck owners packed the Anne Arundel County Council meeting Monday night, urging council members to reconsider the proposed restrictions.

"Every day we are not allowed to operate is a day we cannot make a sale, pay our bills or support our family," said Brad Oswald, owner of Tiki's Tuk Tuk.

Food truck restrictions

Under the version of the bill before the council, food trucks would be limited to operating no more than three days per calendar week, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The bill would also establish different location restrictions based on zoning districts. In residential districts, food trucks would be allowed under certain conditions on property owned by a homeowners association, religious facility or school.

County planning and zoning officials said the broader bill is intended to modernize and simplify the county's zoning code.

"This bill aims to update terminology and provisions, add or revise allowed uses, resolve inconsistencies, streamline complex regulations, align rules with current policy and improve the overall clarity and applicability of the zoning code," Planning and Zoning Officer Jenny Dempsey said during the meeting.

Push back by food truck owners

Food truck owners who spoke during public comment said the proposed restrictions could significantly affect their employees and families.

"We have 16 employees that I care about greatly. This is going to be very detrimental to my employees," said Angelo Miklos, owner of Greek on the Street. "Most of them are single mothers. We're in business and we want to survive, we want to continue on."

"My wife and I aren't some corporation trying to exploit a loophole. We're a husband and wife trying to run a small business with a three-year-old daughter," Oswald said.

The County Council did not take a final vote on Bill 61-26 Monday night. More than 100 proposed amendments remain under consideration.

The council is expected to revisit the bill at its next meeting on Oct. 5.