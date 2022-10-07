Anne Arundel Co. officer suspended after facing DUI charges, driving into tree

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer was charged with DUI after crashing into a tree in Glen Burnie early Friday.

PFC K. Froh, a three-year member of the department, was arrested and charged with DUI and other traffic charges.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a parking lot on E. Ordnance Road. Officers found a car that struck a tree. Officer Froh was still in the driver's seat.