Anne Arundel Co. officer suspended after facing DUI charges, driving into tree

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer was charged with DUI after crashing into a tree in Glen Burnie early Friday.

PFC K. Froh, a three-year member of the department, was arrested and charged with DUI and other traffic charges.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a parking lot on E. Ordnance Road. Officers found a car that struck a tree. Officer Froh was still in the driver's seat. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 1:46 PM

