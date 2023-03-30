Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel Co. officer arrested, suspended for allegedly assaulting female

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County Police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in Tracys Landing, Maryland.

Corporal H. Hopple, a 16-year veteran of the department, was charged with second-degree assault.

Police responded around 10:50 p.m. to a home in the 6200 block of Solomons Island Road for a domestic assault. Investigators said a man reportedly pushed a woman to the floor. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Corporal Hopple has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

