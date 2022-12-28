Anne Arundel Co. man accused of inappropriately touching women, spraying 'unknown' substance at them

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching and spraying an unknown substance at multiple women, then attempting to hit officers with a car before leading them on a pursuit in Anne Arundel County.

Police responded around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Target and Petco in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Odenton after women reported a man inappropriately touching them.

While police investigated, officers received a call from a nearby Safeway where a car and driver matching the suspect's description was seen leaving the area.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Jamir Rashed Madden, initially stopped, but then drove at and nearly struck an officer on foot and police cars, according to police.

Officers then pursued the driver down private roadways before the suspect got stuck in a ditch. The suspect was arrest after a short foot pursuit.

Police said at least seven victims were identified.

A bottle labeled as lotion, which was believed to be the substance, was recovered and submitted for analysis.

Madden was charged with multiple counts of assault, sex offense and traffic offenses.

Police are investigating and the motive is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.