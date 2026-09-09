Annapolis workgroup releases proposals for city parking improvements

A workgroup created this summer by Annapolis officials to look at improving the city's parking systems has released multiple recommendations for reforms.

The workgroup was formed after city officials came under heavy criticism from frustrated drivers regarding current parking policies across the city.

For example, nearly 40 percent of complaints to the Annapolis city ombudsman have to do with parking issues.

The workgroup identified 12 possible changes to improve the current parking system. One of the main proposals calls for moving toward one app that would be used by drivers to pay for both garage and street parking.

The Mills Hillman garage, in downtown Annapolis, is expected to switch to a pay-on-exit system later this fall.

The city is also looking at consolidating to use just one parking vendor, as well as making changes to how tickets can be reviewed or waived.

Residents welcome "simpler" parking system

Some visitors and locals said they would welcome a simpler parking system.

Sherry Jaouad told WJZ, "I tried the app, had some issues with that, couldn't navigate it at first, and then it wouldn't take my credit card."

Arthur Wall, who was visiting Annapolis from New York, said, "I might be old but I can still do technology, it's just that to me it's a lot better if things were a little more simple."

The city's transportation committee will get its first look at the new recommendations at a public meeting next Wednesday.

From there, the city plans to get input from residents and businesses before putting a final plan before the city council.