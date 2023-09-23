Annapolis residents prepare for Tropical Storm Ophelia's flood waters

ANNAPOLIS -- Annapolis residents can expect to see minor to moderate flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia makes its way up the coast.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management says the flooding will continue on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Rough conditions near the Annapolis Maritime Museum! @wjz pic.twitter.com/5c4E8IzM57 — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) September 23, 2023

Water levels will begin to rise on Saturday evening and likely peak around 1 a.m., according to emergency management officials.

Annapolis has already experienced wind gusts of over 40 miles per hour as the storm moves up from North Carolina toward Maryland, officials said.

That didn't stop a few young sailors from getting out on the Severn on Saturday afternoon.

"It's harder but it's a lot more fun, knowing that you're pushing your limits and improving." Ashton Perkins, a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club, said. "It's fun to go fast and it's fun to work your body and test your limit because you had to put your body farther out to keep the boat flat or else you're going to flip."

The young sailors said they had to get out of the water once the winds kicked up to over 35 knots.

