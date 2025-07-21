Fifth annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival rescheduled for Oct. 18

The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 due to forecasted severe weather and thunderstorms, Annapolis Pride Board Chair Joe Toolan announced.

What to know about the event



The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert and Bladen streets, go around Church Circle and up West Street, to end at Amos Garrett Blvd.

The festival will take place outside the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and the Bates Athletic Complex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Toolan said the theme of the 2025 parade is "Growing in Pride, Growing in Community."

"This year's theme celebrates the vibrant, evolving strength of our LGBTQIA+ community and reflects how Pride is not only personal — a journey of self-acceptance and authenticity — but also collective, rooted in connection, community support, and shared progress," Toolan said.

Toolan added that the board is looking forward to hosting the event in October due to its historical significance.

Retired U.S. Space Force Colonel Bree Fram will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's parade.

"October was previously designated as LGBTQIA+ History Month because it closely aligned with other important celebrations in the queer community, including National 'Coming Out' Day on Oct. 11," Toolan said.

Last year's parade



Thousands attended the 2024 parade and festival, marching and dancing to celebrate Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

Fashion designer and Maryland native Christian Siriano was the Grand Marshal and delivered the keynote speech.

Siriano rose to fame after he won the fourth season of Bravo's "Project Runway" in 2007. He then went on to launch his own label.

He was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2013.

About 80 floats participated in the 2024 parade, and an estimated 10,000 supporters attended the festivities.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was also in attendance.