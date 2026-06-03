Man severely injured in Maryland shed explosion after mixing chemicals

A 77-year-old man was severely injured during an explosion in a shed in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Marshal's Office.

The explosion was reported on Tuesday, June 2, around 2 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Friends Road, officials said.

Officials said the man was mixing chemicals in the detached shed when the explosion occurred.

Neighbors went to help the man after hearing the noise from the explosion and seeing smoke. Officials said neighbors provided basic medical aid until first responders arrived.

The explosion caused damage to the shed and left the man with severe injuries, according to officials. He was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment and is listed in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

This is not the first time an explosion has been reported in a Maryland neighborhood.

In August 2024, a contractor for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) was killed in a Harford County home explosion. He was called to the house to fix an electrical issue after neighbors reported a strong smell of gas.

In October 2025, a Baltimore County man was arrested after police said he caused a massive explosion on his property in Rosedale. The homeowners allegedly bought a one-way ticket to Jamaica the day before the explosion.

Investigations said natural gas had been flowing into the home for several hours before the explosion, and an electric stove range was left on.