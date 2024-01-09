Watch CBS News
Baltimore City, Anne Arundel schools delayed two hours Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday to allow families and employees to navigate adverse road conditions, according to school officials.

There will be no morning or half-day classes for each district.

Weather conditions were windy, rainy and caused flooding throughout Maryland on Tuesday. Flooding is expected to continue into Wednesday.

