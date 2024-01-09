MDTA implements wind restrictions on Bay Bridge ahead of dangerous winter storm

BALTIMORE -- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is under "full wind restrictions" ahead of a hazardous winter storm that is projected to bring strong winds and flooding to Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced the restrictions a little before 3 p.m. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses, and heavy-laden tractor/trailers will be allowed to cross the bridge under the restrictions.

Bay Bridge now under Full Wind Restrictions. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Policy detailed here https://t.co/UuSaI93qps #mdwx #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 9, 2024

Wind restrictions are issued when wind speeds exceed 50 miles per hour for 10 minutes or more or when wind gusts persistently exceed 50 miles per hour over a period of 15 minutes, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority's website.

At that point, people with automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge.

Any other vehicles could be negatively impacted by high winds, transportation authorities said. That includes tractor-box trailer combinations that weigh less than 64,000 pounds, according to the website.