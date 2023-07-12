Watch CBS News
Local News

Annapolis homes, gas station damaged in shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Bullets entered occupied rooms of two Annapolis homes and a gas station was damaged after a shooting overnight, Annapolis police said Wednesday. 

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a gas station on the 1200 block of Forest Drive, where they found damage to the gas station. No suspects or victims were found in the area. 

Shell casings were found in the road of Forest Drive outside the gas station, police said. On the next block of Tyler Avenue, two homes were struck and bullets entered occupied rooms, police said, but nobody was injured. 

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting and anyone with information is urged to call them at 410-260-3439.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.