Annapolis experiences uptick in crime as police push to improve public safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Annapolis Police Department is searching for the person who allegedly raped a teenager along the Annapolis Waterfront.

The 15-year-old reported the rape to police recently and said the rape happened two weeks ago in the 100 block of Compromise Street—just steps away from the busiest part of downtown.

The teenager reported that she was outside in the evening hours when she was approached by an unknown male, according to authorities.

She said the male grabbed her from behind and forcefully walked her across the street, near Newman Street.

The male sexually assaulted her, and then left the area, according to authorities.

Police said the teenage girl did not have a description of her assailant.

News of the assault has residents and tourists on edge.

"I've heard something happen like this. so this makes me scared for a lot of people 'cause not everyone's aware of their surroundings," Katherine Griffith, 15, said. "So, it could really happen to anyone."

The rape allegations come as Annapolis has been experiencing an uptick in crime.

Annapolis police are also currently searching for 27-year-old Omaryan White of Annapolis. White is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Police say the charges stem from gunfire in the 1100 block of Madison Street just before 3 a.m. on July 8. The bullets from that gunfire struck unoccupied five vehicles and the windows of two apartments.

White has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said.

On Friday, Annapolis police held a community meeting about ways to improve public safety.

"I want the city of Annapolis and the residents to know that we're doing all that we can," Annapolis Police Department Chief Ed Jackson said. "We're going to use every tool at our disposal every law, every bit of technology, and everything that we have to make sure that we make Annapolis—and keep Annapolis—as one of the safest cities in Maryland."