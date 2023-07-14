Teenage girl reports being raped along Annapolis waterfront, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old girl has reported to police that she was raped in Downtown Annapolis, according to Annapolis Police Department.

The rape allegedly occurred in the 100 block of Compromise Street, police said.

The teenager reported that she was outside in the evening hours when she was approached by an unknown male, according to authorities.

She said the male grabbed her from behind and forcefully walked her across the street, near Newman Street, police said.

After the male sexually assaulted her, he left the area, according to authorities.

The teenage girl did not have a description of him, police said.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault should contact Annapolis Police Department detectives at 410-260-3439.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.