Annapolis leaders begin formal review of new parking policies after persistent complaints

Annapolis city officials began the formal review process Wednesday for a new set of parking policies recommended by a workgroup.

The recommendations were formed after city officials came under heavy criticism from frustrated drivers regarding current parking policies across the city. Nearly 40% of complaints to the Annapolis city ombudsman involve parking issues.

The workgroup identified 12 possible changes aimed at improving the current parking system. Some of the changes could happen within months. But the city says the overall goal is to make parking less confusing and less punitive.

Currently, parking is split between two vendors, with different payment systems and rules depending on where drivers park. The city wants to eventually move to one vendor and one app for garages, street parking and residential parking.

At the Hillman Garage, the city wants to switch to pay-on-exit later this fall, which would help drivers avoid getting tickets for overstaying their paid parking time.

The city is also considering changes to how parking tickets can be reviewed or waived. Officials want one set of enforcement standards and is drafting a formal process for when parking tickets can be reviewed or waived.

But the push for reform comes after some downtown parking rates increased this summer and some residents say cost is part of the problem.

Residents and business owners have formed the Annapolis Parking Alliance, which says it has collected more than 3,000 signatures calling for parking reforms. The alliance is planning its own parking meeting later this month and has invited city leaders to attend.

Community feedback will be the next step in the approval process, followed by consideration by the city council.