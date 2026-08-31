Animal control in Harford County investigates two dogs left to die in crate

Animal control officials in Harford County are investigating the deaths of two dogs discovered in a covered crate in a residential area in Edgewood.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information about who might have left the two dogs in the crate to determine whether it could be a case of animal cruelty.

The two small dogs, believed to be terriers, were discovered by a neighbor. The individual said the crates containing the dogs were covered by two blankets and she was shocked to find them dead when she removed the covers.

The crate was found along a walking path off Harford Square Drive in Edgewood.

A neighbor, Barbara Parton, said, "We can't even imagine why somebody would do that? We don't know if they starved to death or if they died and they put them in there just to get rid of them."

Neighbor discovered the dead animals

The dogs were dumped on the other side of Parton's fence. She says a woman walking her dog alerted her son.

"And he went out and looked, and it had covers over it. He lifted it up, and there were two puppies in there. He said they weren't newborn, but they were approximately maybe four to six weeks old."

The dogs were found on August 22. Police have looked at security video and interviewed people in the community, but they are seeking the public's help to find out more.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler reminds the public that it is not appropriate to just dump animals, no matter what the circumstances.

"if you can't care for an animal -- you picked up that responsibility but found you're not up for it -- the Humane Society is here in the county," he said.

"We have animal control. We come and pick up dogs people surrender. You can turn them right into the Humane Society. You do not have to let a dog suffer. And I'm not saying 100% that's what happened in this case, but that's our fear.