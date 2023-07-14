Baltimore-native, LSU star Angel Reese to throw ceremonial first pitch before Orioles game

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-native LSU star Angel Reese will throw the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday's Orioles game, the MLB announced Friday.

Reece made headlines in March when she became the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in an NCAA Women's Tournament game since 2000, among other accomplishments.

But that's not the only public appearance Reese will make in Baltimore. Reese will appear for a meet and greet inside the DTLR store in the Northwood shopping center on Monday July 17. The event will celebrate a new partnership with the lifestyle retailer.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m.

Attendees can meet Reese, and purchase Bayou Barbie t-shirts, the proceeds of which will go towards Reese's foundation to support women's basketball at her local alma mater, St. Francis High School.