Amtrak announces new boarding platform at Penn Station
Amtrak riders at Penn Station will now be able to board trains from a brand-new platform starting this year.
Amtrak representatives, stakeholders, and state leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new addition this morning, January 29.
The railroad service said this is their first step towards doubling ridership through Baltimore by 2040. That's a goal of nearly six million passengers per year.
The station's expansion will create roughly 1400 new jobs over the next five years.
