Watch CBS News
Local News

Amtrak announces new boarding platform at Penn Station

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Amtrak announces new boarding platform at Baltimore Penn Station
Amtrak announces new boarding platform at Baltimore Penn Station 00:36

Amtrak riders at Penn Station will now be able to board trains from a brand-new platform starting this year. 

Amtrak representatives, stakeholders, and state leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new addition this morning, January 29. 

The railroad service said this is their first step towards doubling ridership through Baltimore by 2040. That's a goal of nearly six million passengers per year. 

The station's expansion will create roughly 1400 new jobs over the next five years.  

First published on January 29, 2024 / 1:23 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.