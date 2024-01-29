Amtrak announces new boarding platform at Penn Station

Amtrak riders at Penn Station will now be able to board trains from a brand-new platform starting this year.

Amtrak representatives, stakeholders, and state leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new addition this morning, January 29.

The railroad service said this is their first step towards doubling ridership through Baltimore by 2040. That's a goal of nearly six million passengers per year.

The station's expansion will create roughly 1400 new jobs over the next five years.