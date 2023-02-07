Syrian restaurant in Baltimore pledges portion of February proceeds to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

BALTIMORE -- A fine-dining Syrian restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore's Inner Harbor has pledged 10% of its February proceeds to help the victims of a devastating earthquake in Southeast Syria and northern Turkey.

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes and more than 300 aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, CBS News reports. Tens of thousands of people were injured in the two nations and an untold number left homeless in harsh winter conditions.

The restaurant, Ammoora, opened in January serving dinner five days a week to start. It will reportedly expand its hours this summer.

"Our roots originated in Syria, and our mission when opening Ammoora was to introduce to Marylanders the love and generosity of the Levantine community by showcasing its culture, cuisine, and hospitality," Amoora owner Jay Salkini said in a statement. "Today, we continue our mission of generosity and pledge support to those impacted by this tragic earthquake."