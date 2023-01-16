American Visionary Art Museum offers free admission, events for MLK Day
BALTIMORE -- The American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill is offering free admission Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, complete with events and a service component.
The museum said it will have an "imaginative schedule of events" in the Jim Rouse Visionary Center with musical and dance performances, open mic, craft workshops and a story time session with Baltimore-based author Tellie Simpson.
There will also be pop-up tours with AVAM docents, the museum said.
As MLK Day is recognized as a National Day of Service, the museum is also collecting donations of new, unused toiletries, winter hats and gloves for Paul's Place, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the quality of life in southwest Baltimore.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Below is a schedule of events, as provided by AVAM.
- 10:00 Wear Your Dream Button workshop, JRVC 3rd floor
- 11:00 Abu the Flutemaker drum performance, JRVC 1st floor
- 1:00 Open Mic and Poetry Slam, JRVC 3rd floor
- 2:00 Storytime with Author Tellie Simpson, JRVC 2nd floor classroom
- 3:00 Keur Khaleyi African Dancers, JRVC 1st floor
