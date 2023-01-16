American Visionary Art Museum offers free admission, events for MLK Day

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- The American Visionary Art Museum in Federal Hill is offering free admission Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, complete with events and a service component. 

The museum said it will have an "imaginative schedule of events" in the Jim Rouse Visionary Center with musical and dance performances, open mic, craft workshops and a story time session with Baltimore-based author Tellie Simpson. 

There will also be pop-up tours with AVAM docents, the museum said. 

As MLK Day is recognized as a National Day of Service, the museum is also collecting donations of new, unused toiletries, winter hats and gloves for Paul's Place, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the quality of life in southwest Baltimore. 

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below is a schedule of events, as provided by AVAM. 

  • 10:00 Wear Your Dream Button workshop, JRVC 3rd floor
  • 11:00 Abu the Flutemaker drum performance, JRVC 1st floor
  • 1:00 Open Mic and Poetry Slam, JRVC 3rd floor
  • 2:00 Storytime with Author Tellie Simpson, JRVC 2nd floor classroom
  • 3:00 Keur Khaleyi African Dancers, JRVC 1st floor
